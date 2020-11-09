MRT-3 weekend shutdown set

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY ALEXANDRIA SAN JUAN

The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) has announced the new schedule for its weekend suspension operations for this month to give way for the massive rehabilitation and maintenance works in the rail line.

In an announcement on Monday, the MRT-3 said the temporary shutdown was set on Nov. 14 to 15, and on Nov. 28 to 30 to allow the bushing replacement at the depot and turnout activity at the Taft Avenue station.

These activities, the management said, are part of the massive rehabilitation and maintenance conducted throughout the MRT-3 line of its maintenance provider Sumitomo-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from Japan.

The management earlier halted the supposed weekend shutdown last October 31 to November 2 to ensure the safety of its personnel during the onslaught of typhoon “Rolly. (Alexandria San Juan)

comments