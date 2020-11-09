ROUNDUP: Juico guest at PSA webcast Forum

Athletics and volleyball will be on the discussion table when Philip Ella Juico appears as special guest in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) webcast Forum this Tuesday.

Juico talks about the two sports closest to his heart in the 10 a.m. weekly session.

The former Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman is currently the president of the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) and chairman of the Philippine Super Liga.

Wesley So advances to quarters

Newly-crowned United States chess champion Wesley So overpowered teenage sensation Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan, 18-10, to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2020 Speed Chess Championship over the weekend.

The 27-year-old So won all three time controls, 5.5-4.5, in the five minutes plus one-second increment, 7-2, in the three plus one and, 5.5-3.5, in the one plus one to complete the one-sided win.

The triumph sent So to the quarters where he will face the winner between US teammate and world No. 2 Fabiano Caruana and Poland’s Jan-Krysztof Duda, who qualified here by topping the Speed Chess Invitational.

While it was a one-sided affair, So had to overcome some struggles early as he blew a 4.5-0.5 lead by losing three of his next five games in the 5+1 time control for a 5.5-4.5 deficit.

Medvedev beats Zverev, wins Paris Masters

PARIS (AFP) – Third seed Daniil Medvedev claimed his first Paris Masters title at Bercy Arena on Sunday by battling back from a set down to beat Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

The Russian was on top form in a high-quality encounter, winning 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 to secure his first trophy of the season and the eighth of his career.

”It’s great, I’m really happy. As I always say, I don’t always show this after matches, but I’m always happy to win,” said Medvedev after securing his third Masters title.

Both players will now turn their attentions to the ATP Tour Finals in London, an event won by Zverev in 2018.

Medvedev has had an up-and-down season, but was at his best this week in Paris, continuing his magnificent record on hard courts — all of his ATP titles have come on the surface.

Valencia thrashes Real Madrid, 4-1

MADRID (AFP) – Real Madrid were thrashed 4-1 at struggling Valencia on Sunday as Carlos Soler scored a hat-trick of penalties to raise further doubts over La Liga’s reigning champions.

Madrid took the lead through Karim Benzema but presented Valencia with four gifts at Mestalla, including three spot-kicks and an own-goal scored by Raphael Varane, to fall to another surprise defeat.

This is the first time Madrid have conceded four goals since letting in five against Barcelona in October 2018 and puts the brakes on their recovery that had followed a rocky start to the season.

After back-to-back losses to Cadiz and Shakhtar Donestsk last month,

‘s side appeared to have turned a corner with wins over Barca, Huesca and Inter Milan.

Yet this result puts the pressure back on ahead of the international break, with Madrid now fourth in the table, four points behind early leaders Real Sociedad.

Ortiz holds off Johnson in Houston

WASHINGTON (AFP) – Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz captured his first US PGA Tour title Sunday, firing five birdies in a five-under par 67 for a two-shot Houston Open victory over top-ranked Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama.

Ortiz padded his margin with the final flourish of a birdie on 18 at Memorial Park Golf Course, a municipal layout in the Texas city hosting a PGA event for the first time since 1963.

”It was awesome finishing with this birdie putt on 18,” said Ortiz, who rolled in a 22-footer at the last for a 13-under par total of 267.

The Guadalajara native played college golf at North Texas University in Dallas, and maintains a home in Texas.

”This is like my second home,” he said. ”There was a bunch of people cheering for me, Latinos and Texans. I’m thankful for all of them.”

The tournament was the first to allow fans since the PGA Tour resumed in June after a three-month coronavirus hiatus. A total of 2,000 spectators were allowed each day, with face mask requirements and social distancing precautions in place.

Roglic defends Vuelta crown after Tour agony

MADRID (AFP) – Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic won the Vuelta a Espana for the second time in as many years on Sunday to make up for his crushing disappointment at the Tour de France.

Jumbo-Visma’s Roglic becomes the first rider to defend the Vuelta since Roberto Heras in 2005, with Germany’s Pascal Ackermann clinching the 18th and final stage victory in Madrid.

Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz finished runner-up after leading the general classification for five stages and putting Roglic under intense pressure in the penultimate stage on Saturday.

