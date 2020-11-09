Sinas is new PNP chief

BY GENALYN KABILING

President Duterte has appointed Police Major General Debold Sinas as the county’s new chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Malacañang announced Monday.

Sinas, the police official hounded by the controversial mananita celebration during the community quarantine, will formally assume the top police post effective Tuesday, November 10, according to Presidential spokesman Harry Roque.

The Metro Manila top cop will take the place of PNP chief Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan, who reaches the mandatory age of 56 on Tuesday, as head of the 219,000-strong PNP.

Cascolan was appointed by the President to the top police post last September.

Sinas, a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class 1987, currently serves as director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

He previously served as the regional director of the Police Regional Office.

Back in May, President Duterte announced that he would keep Sinas in his post despite the widespread criticisms over his controversial birthday celebration, saying his services are needed.

Duterte refused to fire or transfer Sinas over the incident and even described him as an “honest” and “good” police officer.

The Metro Manila police chief earlier drew widespread criticisms after photos of his birthday gathering, that supposedly violated the rules on mask-wearing and distancing, circulated online.

Charges were filed against him in court for alleged violation of quarantine rules.

