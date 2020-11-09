TNT seeks QF bonus vs ROS; SMB vs N-Port

By JONAS TERRADO

Games Tuesday

(AUF Gym powered by Smart 5G)

4 p.m. – Rain or Shine vs TNT

6:45 p.m. – San Miguel vs NorthPort

TNT and Rain or Shine go for an all-important win when they face off in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center.

The Tropang Giga and Elasto Painters open a rare doubleheader at 4 p.m. in a match that will play an impact in the chase for both the twice-to-beat advantage and the remaining quarterfinal berths.

Defending champion San Miguel Beer looks to build on Sunday’s win over Barangay Ginebra in the 6:45 p.m. match with struggling NorthPort.

A win on its final elimination round assignment will assure TNT (7-3) a twice-to-beat advantage while Rain or Shine also needs a victory to boost its bid to make the quarters.

Rain or Shine could also complete the quarterfinal bus if NLEX falls to Alaska in their game being played at presstime.

The Elasto Painters are in eighth place at 5-4 while the Road Warriors went into their match against the Aces toting a 4-5 slate.

Both teams won their previous matches, with TNT defeating Meralco 92-79 last Saturday while sporting a Kobe Bryant-inspired black uniform.

Rain or Shine defeated Blackwater 82-71, snapping a three-game skid that began when the league resumed from a short break.

PHOENIX WINS

Meantime, Phoenix Super LPG officially clinched a quarterfinals berth after rallying past Blackwater, 100-95, in the opener of Monday’s tripleheader.

The quartet of Calvin Abueva, Matthew Wright, Justin Chua and Jason Perkins completed the comeback in the fourth quarter as the Fuel Masters joined Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and TNT Tropang Giga in the playoffs.

With seven wins and three defeats, Phoenix enhanced its chances of securing a twice-to-beat advantage given to the top four teams after the eliminations.

Blackwater suffered its seventh straight loss and dropped to 2-8.

The scores:

PHOENIX 100 — Perkins 18, Abueva 17, Wright 17, Heruela 15, Garcia 9, Jazul 9, Chua 7, Intal 6, Marcelo 2, Mallari 0, Rios 0.

BLACKWATER 95 — Canaleta 21, Belo 17, Trollano 13, Escoto 11, Tolomia 9, Sumang 8, Magat 8, Gabriel 4, Daquioag 2, Dario 2, Dennison 0, Golla 0, Salem 0.

Quarters: 15-21, 34-45, 67-70, 100-95.

