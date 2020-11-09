‘Victorious’ LeBron roasts Trump with a throwback meme

By CARLO ANOLIN

NBA star LeBron James didn’t need any caption to describe his mood over the victory of Democratic bet Joe Biden against Republican Donald Trump in the US Presidential Election.

In a caption-less Instagram post Sunday, LeBron shared an edited throwback meme of Biden blocking Trump’s attempt to shoot a basketball, poking fun at the former US President.

The viral meme, which was picked up by several US sports media outlets, was in reference to one of the most crucial sequences in the NBA Finals history during Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

Tied at 89 with roughly two minutes left, Andre Igoudala rebounded the ball off a missed Kyrie Irving floater and found Stephen Curry for a fastbreak play.

Curry dished it back to Igoudala with a swift bounce pass before LeBron, out of nowhere, dashed straight down the lane for the crucial chase-down block with less than two minutes remaining to sustain the deadlock.

After a Cleveland timeout, Irving drained a three-pointer at the left wing to give the Cavaliers a 92-89 lead with 52 ticks left.

Kevin Love exerted a pesky defense over Stephen Curry, who missed a three-pointer at the 32-second mark, before LeBron sealed the game away after draining one-of-two at the free throw line to capture their first NBA title in a 52-year drought.

Several celebrities like Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx among others, and fellow NBA stars commented on LeBron’s trending post, which garnered around 5.2 million likes on Instagram and a million likes on Twitter as of this writing.

Warriors forward Draymond Green also tweeted to James that the newly-crowned NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers can finally get back and celebrate at the White House.

American sports icons celebrated Biden’s victory, with most saying that the win has restored their faith in democracy after having been led by Trump in the last four years.

Trump, who was known for criticizing athletes, in many cases among the Black community, has traded words with several sports figures about their stance on racial injustice and discrimination, police brutality, LGBTQ+ rights and other socio-political and socio-cultural ideologies. (Carlo Anolin) ###

Photo credit: LeBron James’ Twitter account