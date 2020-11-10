Good-looking actors

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY RONALD CONSTANTINO

Thanks to cinema authori­ties, research, and personal taste, I have come up with a list of good-looking actors through the years.

Let’s start with the ‘30s and ‘40s.

There were said to be two kings. One white, Rogelio de la Rosa (Pampango) and the other black, Leopoldo Salcedo (Caviteño).

Other handsome actors of the ‘30s and ‘40s.

Pempe Padilla, Ely Ramos, Rudy Concepcion, and Fer­nando Poe Sr.

Let’s segue to the ‘50s and ‘60s.

Mario Montenegro (Brown Adonis), Pancho Magalona, Ric Rodrigo, Nestor de Vil­la, Ramon Revilla, Romeo Vasquez, Eddie Gutierrez, Robert Campos, Jose Mari Gonzalez, Fernando Poe Jr., Joseph Estrada, Zaldy Zshor­nack, Eddie Mesa, Armando Goyena, Juancho Guiterrez, Fred Montilla, Eddie Garcia, Eddie Rodriguez.

‘70s and ‘80s.

Rudy Fernandez, Christo­pher de Leon, Phillip Salva­dor, Jay Ilagan, Ricky Bel­monte, Ace Vergel, Dante Rivero, Ronaldo Valdez, Cesar Montano.

Richard Gomez, Gabby Concepcion, Aga Muhlach, Albert and William Martinez, Jimi Melendez, Mark Gil, Orestes Ojeda, Joel Alano, Tonton Gutierrez, Rowel San­tiago, Alfie Anido, Joel Torre, Archie Ranillo, Ricky Davao, Lloyd Samartino, Bong Re­villa, Miguel Rodriguez, Robin Padilla.

comments