Navotas ‘pisonet’ shop shut down

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY JOSEPH PEDRAJAS

A computer shop in Barangay Tangos in Navotas City was ordered closed by the local government after it was caught allowing minors inside the establishment.

Mayor Toby Tiangco on Monday night reported that city officials shut down a “pisonet” shop on B. Cruz St. for accommodating minors, which is a violation of an ordinance that imposes 24-hour curfew on residents aged 18 below as a safety measure against the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Noong nagsagawa ng inspeksyon ang mga kawani ng ating Business Permits and Licensing Office, nakita nating karamihan sa mga nandoon ay mga bata at naglalaro lamang ng online games,” Tiangco said.

The parents of the said minors were also issued violation receipts, he added.

Tiangco said that while he understands that business establishments need to earn amid the crisis, it is also important to follow the rules. Otherwise, they might “need to close more industries if the city’s COVID-19 cases rise again.” (Joseph Pedrajas)

comments