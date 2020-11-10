‘Ulysses’ intensifies

BY ELLALYN DE VERA-RUIZ

Tropical storm “Ulysses” (Vamco) has accelerated and continued to gradually strengthen while over the Philippine Sea before Tuesday noon.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) estimated the location of Ulysses around 475 kilometers (km) east of Virac, Catanduanes.

It was slightly stronger with maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and wind gusts of up to 90 kph.

It is still anticipated to reach the severe tropical storm status on Tuesday evening, and typhoon status by Wednesday morning.

Ulysses will likely reach its peak intensity of 130 kph to 155 kph between Wednesday afternoon or evening and make landfall at or near this peak intensity.

Ulysses started to move northwest at 15 kph after being almost stationary early Tuesday.

Considering the area of probability of the cyclone’s center track, PAGASA is looking at two possible scenarios regarding the landfall of Ulysses.

Based on its current track, PAGASA said Ulysses is more likely to make landfall over Quezon province on Thursday morning, with a close approach to Catanduanes and Camarines Norte on Wednesday afternoon and evening, respectively.

However, should there be a slight southward shift in its center track, PAGASA is not ruling out a possible landfall over Bicol region on Wednesday afternoon or evening.

Weather specialist Ariel Rojas said that after the storm’s landfall, Ulysses will likely traverse or directly affect most parts of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon, including Metro Manila by Thursday morning.

If it maintains its typhoon status during its passage, tropical cyclone wind signal number 3 may be hoisted over these areas, he added.

As of Tuesday noon, signal number 1 was hoisted over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, eastern portions of Masbate (Aroroy, Pio V. Corpuz, Cataingan, Palanas, Uson, Dimasalang, Masbate City, Mobo, Baleno) including Ticao and Burias Islands, southern portions of Quezon (Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Pitogo, Macalelon, General Luna, Lopez, Catanauan, Mulanay, San Francisco, San Andres, San Narciso, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez), Northern Samar, northern portions of Samar (Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An, Tarangnan, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao), and northern portions of Eastern Samar (Maslog, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad).

