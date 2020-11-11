Gabbi Garcia, masaya!

BY JUN NARDO

Ramdam ang kaligayahan ng actress na si Gabbi Garcia nang huling makausap ng press dahil may bago nang show e tumalon pa sa GMA ang boyfriend na si Khalil Ramos.

Sa bagong show ni Gabbi na “IRL (In Real Life)” mula sa News and Public Affairs, si Khalil ang unang sumalang as guest.

Isa itong youth-oriented reality show na tampok ang latest adventures, music, sports, fashion at iba pa ang tinatawag na millenials at Gen Zs.

Mapapanood sa pilot telecast ng “IRL” ngayong Huwebes sa GMA News TV ang pagturo ni Gabbi ng scuba diving kay Khalil sa Batangas.

Ibinahagi rin ng host-actress sa kanyang vlog kung paano niya nakumbinse ang boyfriend dahil takot ito sa dagat.

“I’m so excited for them, ang tagal kong hinintay na mag-intro dive si Kali. I’ve been convincing him because he’s kind of scared of the open water so finally, yay!” sabi ni Gabbi.

“Finally got to tick off Scuba Diving off my bucketlist!!! All my life I’ve been scared of the ocean water, ‘til I saw the beauty beneath the surface.

“Thank you my love @gabbi for always pushing me to life to the fullest!!!”, caption ni Khalil sa kanyang Instagram.

Soon, magsasama na sila sa isang Kapuso series na “Hello, Stranger.”

