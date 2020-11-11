Manila RTC judge shot by her clerk inside office

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY MINKA KLAUDIA S. TIANGCO

A Manila Regional Trial Court judge was allegedly shot by her clerk in her office on the 5th floor of the City Hall Wednesday afternoon.

Police identified the victim as Manila RTC Branch 45 Judge Theresa Abadilla, 44. Her attacker, lawyer Amador Rebato, 42, also shot himself.

According to a police report, the two were inside Abadilla’s office at around 2:45 p.m. when employees heard a gunshot from inside.

The Manila Police District-Special Mayor’s Reaction (MPD-SMaRT) said the suspect also shot himself after shooting the victim.

The judge was brought to a hospital.

The Manila City Hall was also put under lockdown due to the incident.

Further investigation is underway.

comments