Memorable night for ROS stars James Yap, Gabe Norwood

By JEREMIAH SEVILLA

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY ‒ It was not only James Yap who had a memorable Tuesday night as Gabe Norwood also made a breakthrough in his decorated PBA career.

The Filipino-American player hauled down his 3,000th career rebound in Rain or Shine’s 80-74 stunner over TNT for the last quarterfinal spot in the PBA Philippine Cup.

The 12-year league veteran did the feat after he pulled the ball down off Simon Enciso’s three-point miss at the 10:30 mark of the fourth quarter.

Norwood became only the 52nd local player and 55th overall to reach the mark. He is also one of the only eight active players who have the same achievement.

It was the former Gilas Pilipinas standout’s fourth rebound of the game that marked the milestone. He finished with five boards.

ROS coach Caloy Garcia congratulated his veteran forward.

“Another thing today si Gabe ‘di ko alam na 3,000 rebounds. I don’t even know how many games Gabe already played for Rain or Shine,” said Garcia.

“Any achievement is always a positive in anybody’s career. I’m happy for him.”

Norwood also contributed nine points, three steals and an assist in the Elasto Painters’ second straight win that kept their twice-to-beat bid alive.

Earlier, Yap reached another milestone in his storied 16-year career by drawing level with Ronnie Magsanoc in the league’s all-time list of players with most three-pointers.

Yap hit a step-back triple with 2:16 left in the second quarter to tie Magsanoc.

“Sa totoo lang ‘di ko naman na iniisip kung ano ‘yung mga milestones na dadating sa career ko. Lahat naman ng naa-achieve ko ngayon ‘di ko iniisip ‘yun. Kumbaga kusa na lang dumarating,” said Yap, who joined the elite 10,000-point club two years ago.

“Syempre thank God kahit papaano narating natin ‘yung award na medyo mahirap makuha dahil kailangan medyo mahaba ‘yung playing years mo para makuha mo ‘yun. Syempre nagpapasalamat ako sa lahat ng tumutulong sa’kin, sa lahat ng mga fans na sumusuporta, sa lahat ng mga teammates ko na nagtitiwala pa rin sa’kin hanggang ngayon,” added the proud University of the East product.

Yap fired a team-high tying 16 points built on four treys all in the first half to go with two rebounds and an assist as Rain or Shine snagged its second straight win for an improved 6-4 slate.

And the seven-time champion did all of that coming off a right calf injury, which he rested in the Painters’ 82-71 win against Blackwater on Sunday.

“Lagi kong iniisip na laban lang, papakondisyon lang gamitin o hindi. Positive pa rin. Laging handa lang talaga,” said the Escalante, Negros Occidental native.

