NLEX goes out in style, raps Terrafirma; Meralco prevails

By JEREMIAH SEVILLA

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – NLEX exited the bubble on a high after trampling on Terrafirma, 127-101, in a non-bearing game in the PBA Philippine Cup Wednesday at the Angeles University Foundation Arena here.

Kiefer Ravena fired a team-high 23 points apart from posting five rebounds and four assists as the Road Warriors ended the historic conference with five wins against six losses.

Raul Soyud tallied 16 points and five boards, Jericho Cruz added 12 and Tony Semerad chipped in 11 for NLEX, which crashed out of quarterfinal contention following Rain or Shine’s 80-74 win over TNT on Tuesday night.

Asi Taulava, who might have played his last game in his PBA career that has spanned for 20 seasons, delivered 11 points, four rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 14 minutes of action.

In the second game, Meralco boosted its confidence entering the quarterfinal round after edging out also-ran NorthPort, 80-73.

The Bolts erected a 19-point lead before staving off the Batang Pier’s late rally to go on a two-game winning streak heading into their first playoff appearance in the All-Filipino tournament in five years.

Meralco closed the eliminations with a 7-4 slate but had to settle for a twice-to-win disadvantage.

“We had a lot of lessons that we’ve learned in this bubble. So we’ll take those lessons with us and be able to come out as a better team,” said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao.

CJ Perez had 27 points and 10 rebounds even as Glenn Khobuntin and Aldrech Ramos added 18 and 15 markers, respectively, for Terrafirma.

Coach Johnedel Cardel’s Dyip closed the season with a 1-10 record.

First Game

NLEX 127 – Ravena 23, Soyud 16, Cruz 12, Semerad 11, Taulava 11, Paniamogan 9, Ayonayon 9, McAloney 9, Miranda 8, Ighalo 7, Galanza 7, Quinahan 5, Varilla 0.

TERRAFIRMA 101 – Perez 27, Khobuntin 18, Ramos 15, Camson 10, Cahilig 8, Celda 7, Tiongson 6, Batiller 4, Faundo 3, Balagasay 2, Gabayni 1, Agovida 0.

Quarters: 23-26, 55-44, 97-71, 127-101.

Second Game

MERALCO 80 – Quinto 14, Newsome 11, Almazan 11, Jackson 10, Amer 10, Jamito 6, Black 5, Faundo 4, Maliksi 3, Hodge 2, Salva 2, Caram 2, Jose 0, Pinto 0.

NORTHPORT 73 – Cruz 15, Taha 14, Nabong 14, Subido 9, Ferrer 9, Guinto 7, Manganti 2, Revilla 2, Elorde 1.

Quarters: 23-14, 39-30, 67-50, 80-73.

