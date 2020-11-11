PH COVID-19 cases top 401,000

By ANALOU DE VERA

The Department of Health recorded 1,672 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday, pushing the country’s total to 401,416.

The DoH said 31,489 are active cases or those still undergoing treatment.

Areas with the highest number of new cases were Cavite with 100, Davao City with 99, Quezon City with 81, Batangas with 78, and Baguio City with 70.

Three-hundred eleven recoveries were reported, pushing the tally of recoveries to 362,217.

However, the death toll rose to 7,710 as 49 new fatalities were recorded.

DoH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire reiterated the importance of taking good care of one’s mental health during this pandemic.

Vergeire suggested to the public to limit the amount of time they spend in watching or reading news if they deemed that it is already “overwhelming.”

“Kung overwhelming na para sa inyo ‘yung mga nakikita nyo sa balita or social media, bawasan po natin ang oras na ginugugol natin at maghanap ng ibang pagkakalibangan,” she said.

“You have to connect with your family and friends…Puwede din po kayong magdasal, mag-meditate, at mag-practice ng mindfulness,” she added.

Vergeire said that doing exercise, eating nutritious food, and having enough sleep, also help in protecting one’s mental health.

“Naiintidihan namin na ‘yung mga nagkaroon ng COVID they have this fear, anxiety, nandiyan ‘yung mixed emotions and we know na puwedeng maapektuhan ang mental health. Kailangan medyo relax lang tayo, kailangan laging isipin na it’s okay not to be okay,” she said.

