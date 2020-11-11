Piolo umiiyak

BY NESTOR CUARTERO

JUST A THOUGHT:

The grass may be greener on the other side, but it’s just as hard to cut. – Little Richard

*

NAKAKAIYAK: The times are, indeed, nakakaiyak.

Even Piolo Pascual, top leading man and celebrity who may see like above and beyond the problems confronting common men and women, admits he tries hard to maintain a positive attitude in the midst of many things negative.

The veteran actor isn’t saying, but is his new song a reflection of his current state of mind and heart?

*

IIYAK SA ULAN: Piolo Pascual has just dropped a heartbreak track entitled “Iiyak Sa Ulan,” carrier of his upcoming album under Star Music.

“Iiyak Sa Ulan,” composed by Dan Lagroma, is about pain that one man refuses to show but instead hides through the rain.

Despite its affecting message, it also offers hope that everything will eventually be good.

*

DUETS: Piolo’s forthcoming all-original album will carry duets with various female artists.

The singer-actor last released an all-original album, “Timeless,” in 2007 and a compilation album, “Decades III,” in 2012. He is known for his hit ballads, “Kailangan Kita” and “Paano Ba Ang Magmahal.”

*

REAL LIFE FICTION: On the movie front, Piolo is headlining a movie together with Jasmine Curtis-Smith for the first time.

The two play leads in upcoming film “Real Life Fiction,” co-produced by Ten17P and Viva Films.

Paul Soriano is director.

“Real Life Fiction” will be released in 2021.

Meanwhile, whatever happened to Piolo’s projected reunion film with Claudine Barreto in Italy?

