3 PBA teams stranded due to typhoon ‘Ulysses’

By JEREMIAH SEVILLA

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Typhoon Ulysses has stalled the scheduled departure of three eliminated teams from the PBA Philippine Cup bubble.

The league postponed the trips of NLEX, Blackwater and Terrafirma back to Manila due to heavy rainfall and strong winds to Central Luzon and nearby regions.

Some parts of NLEX are impassable due to floods while several roads in Metro Manila are also flooded.

The three teams were scheduled to exit the bubble after playing their final games on Wednesday.

NLEX closed its campaign on a high, posting a 127-101 beatdown of Terrafirma, while Blackwater bowed down to Magnolia, 95-80.

NorthPort, the other eliminated squad, already departed right after its 80-73 loss to Meralco.

Meanwhile, practices at the Angeles University Foundation Arena continue as the eight remaining teams brace for the quarterfinals.

However, activities outside the Quest Hotel building such as walking and running are put on hold as the Acacia Park and Mimosa Drive are still in unsafe condition.

