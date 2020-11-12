4 dams in Luzon release water

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Dams in Northern and Central Luzon released water due to strong rains brought by typhoon “Ulysses”, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Thursday morning.

The PAGASA said that at 6 a.m., Magat Dam in Isabela province, Ipo Dam in Bulcan, and Binga and Ambuklao dams in Benguet province began releasing water.

Magat Dam has a water level reservoir level of 190 meters and has two gates open since Wednesday, Nov. 11, with an estimated water outflow of 989 cubic meters per second (cms).

Ipo Dam’s water reservoir level is at 101.2 m and has four gates open with 587 cms.

While Binga and Ambuklao dams have water reservoir levels at 572.05 m and 751.08, respectively.

Based on PAGASA’s 2 a.m. weather bulletin, the typhoon was already within the vicinity of General Nakar, Quezon as of Thursday where it made its third landfall at 1:30 a.m.

Ulysses was forecast to cross Central Luzon and emerge over the western seaboard of Zambales on Thursday morning and is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday morning or afternoon. (Jeffrey Damicog)

comments