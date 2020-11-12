After 16 years, PVL turning pro

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kristel Satumbaga

The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) is turning professional after 16 years as a commercial and semi-pro league.

Games and Amusement Board announced this Thursday with PVL organizer Sports Vision president Ricky Palou confirming this in light of the recent joint resolution drawing the line between pros and amateurs.

“With the support of the team owners, Sports Vision Management Group Inc has decided to professionalize the PVL,” said Palou.

Palou added the decision hopes to strengthen the league and make it more stable as it has been showcasing some of the best volleyball players across the country for more than a decade.

Formerly called Shakey’s V-League, the league was founded in 2004 by the late Jun Bernardino as a tournament for collegiate teams coming from the UAAP, NCAA, CESFI and other associations.

Since 2011, it has welcomed corporate clubs and non-collegiate leagues.

“We felt it was in the best interest in the sport of volleyball,” Palou said.

PVL Commissioner Tony Liao said they are eyeing to start with an Open Conference in February or March next year with no imports pending approval of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

Club teams presently agreeable to turn pro are Creamline, Choco Mucho, Petro Gazz, BanKo Perlas and Motolite.

Liao said teams like BaliPure and Chef’s Classics couldn’t turn pro because their lineups are made up of students, while Army and Air Force also couldn’t turn pro because they are government teams.

“But according to (GAB chairman) Baham Mitra, Air Force and Army can play as guest teams. Maybe Chef’s Classics and BaliPure can sponsor them instead of schools,” Liao said.

More details are expected in Friday’s scheduled virtual press conference.

comments