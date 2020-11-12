Cargo vessel crashes into sea wall in Pasay

A cargo vessel hit the sea wall of a mall in Pasay City due to the strong winds brought by typhoon “Ulysses” on Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano said the cargo ship hit the sea wall at the joggers walk area of SM Mall of Asia at around 10 a.m.

The local chief executive said they have already coordinated with the Philippine Coast Guard regarding the vessel.

Earlier, an abandoned ship also ran aground in Navotas City, damaging a portion of R-10 bridge. (Minka Tiangco)

