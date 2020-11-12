For boxing legend Pacquiao, education is very important

By Waylon Galvez

Usually, a father would always want his child to follow his footsteps. But not in the case of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

Since the journey he went through was kind of risky, the fighting senator from GenSan is hoping that none of his children – particularly his sons – will take boxing seriously.

The eight-time division world champion shared his feelings in an interview with Bobo Yu, marketing head of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, which recently made a wax figure of Pacquiao.

“Actually, I don’t allow them to enter boxing,” said Pacquiao, whose fame and fortune came from a stellar career in the sport that made him one of the most recognizable figures in the world.

That popularity helped Pacquiao win a congressional slot in the lone district of Sarangani in 2010 before becoming a senator in 2016.

But the 41-year-old Pacquiao was quick to say that he – together with his wife Jinkee – are there for their five children in whatever they want to accomplish in life.

“If that’s their dream and passion (boxing), I will support them,” said Pacquiao, whose eldest Emmanuel Jr. – also known as Jimuel – is an amateur boxer with a ring record of 4-1.

Aside from Jimuel, the Pacquiao’s children are Michael Stephen, Mary Divine Grace (Princess), Queen Elizabeth (Queenie) and Israel, all of whom he wants to see finish school.

“I always encourage them to finish their school and focus on another sport, not only boxing, but basketball,” said Pacquiao.

