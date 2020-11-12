IBP vows to help lawyers deal with stress following judge’s slay

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) vowed Thursday to help improve the security of lawyers as well as assist them in dealing with stress following the killing of a lady judge inside her courtroom in Manila.

“IBP will continue to help lawyers handle stress and improve their personal security,” said IBP President Domingo Egon Cayosa in a statement.

“We hope that government and all sectors will cooperate to ensure that differences may be resolved responsibly, quickly and peacefully,” he appealed.

Cayosa issued the statement after Judge Maria Teresa Abadilla of Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 45 was shot dead by her clerk of court, Atty. Amador Rebato, Jr., inside her courtroom at the Manila City Hall on Wednesday afternoon.

Rebato also shot himself and died on the spot.

Prior to the shooting, Rebato was seen having a conversation with Abadilla about his performance around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday inside the judge’s office, according to the report of Manila City Hall Security Force,.

Probers learned from a witness that Rebato was planning to file a resignation since his performance was affected when he recently contracted the coronavirus disease-19.

“Atty. Rebato was seen feeling uneasy and shuddering while being questioned by Judge Abadilla,” the report said. He later shot the judge in the head at point blank range before shooting himself.

Cayosa recounted that when news broke out about the shooting, the IBP was conducting a webinar on how to manage stress during the pandemic along with the Philippine Medical Association and the Philippine Psychiatric Association.

“Lawyering is one of the most stressful professions. This is compounded by the unabated killings of judges, prosecutors, and lawyers, the additional risks and burdens brought by the COVID 19 pandemic, and the creeping culture of violence and impunity in our society,” the IBP president stated.

Meanwhile, Cayosa said the IBP condoles with both the families of Abadilla and Rebato.

“We fervently pray for the repose of their souls and for fortitude, healing, and peace among their families, friends, and loved ones,” he said. (Jeffrey Damicog)

