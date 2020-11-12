Marikina River reaches ‘Ondoy-like’ water level; residents seek help

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JHON ALDRIN CASINAS

As typhoon “Ulysses” lashed Metro Manila, Marikina River reached a water level similar to what happened during the onslaught of tropical storm “Ondoy” in 2009.

According to Marikina Public Information Office, the river’s water level steadily rose to 21.6 meters as of 7:58 a.m., causing flood that submerged most parts of the city.

Marikina City bore the grunt of Ondoy in 2009, where it dumped more than a month’s volume of rain, increasing the water level of the river to 23 meters.

In an interview over radio dzBB, Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said Ulysses has brought back memories of what happened during Ondoy.

“Nakakatakot dahil parang Ondoy and karanasan namin dito, dahil ‘yung Ondoy, ganito rin nangyari. Habang natutulog ang lahat, bigla ring tumaas ang ilog,” Teodoro said.

Photos shared by netizens on social media showed murky flood waters almost reaching the second level of some houses in Marikina.

Some residents were stuck on the second floor of their homes as floodwaters in their area quickly rose overnight due to the continuing downpour over the city.

The local government has started evacuating residents past midnight on Thursday as the typhoon continue to bring heavy rains and strong winds, increasing the water level of Marikina River.

comments