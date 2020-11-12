  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    • Home » News » Ship runs aground in Navotas City, damages R-10 bridge

    Ship runs aground in Navotas City, damages R-10 bridge

    November 12, 2020 | Filed under: News,News Roundup | Posted by:

     

    By JOSEPH PEDRAJAS

    An abandoned ship damaged a portion of R-10 bridge in Navotas City after it ran aground early Thursday morning as typhoon Ulysses struck Metro Manila.

    The local government reported the incident in a Facebook post around 1:30 a.m. amid the ferocious wind that was felt in different parts of the country.

    Irish Cubillan, head of the city’s public information office, said the ship slammed into the bridge’s barrier.

    The city government said it immediately informed the Philippine Coast Guard about the incident.

    In videos posted on social media, the ship was already seen having drifted away from the bridge by daybreak.

     

    comments