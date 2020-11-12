‘Ulysses’ leaves roads, expressways impassable

By ALEXANDRIA DENNISE SAN JUAN

Some roads and expressways in Metro Manila and parts of Luzon were submerged in floodwaters due to torrential heavy rains dumped by Typhoon “Ulysses” on Thursday, blocking motorists and public utility vehicles (PUVs).

Based on the latest situational report of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), at least eight city bus routes in NCR remain impassable as of 12 p.m., Thursday.

LTFRB-NCR Regional Director Zona Tamayo said the following routes are not passable to motorists due to flooding in some parts:

Monumento-Balagtas (due to flood in Malanday)

Monumento-PITX (due to flood in Letre)

Montalban-Quezon Avenue

Montalban-Cubao

North EDSA-BGC (portions of C5 flooded)

PITX-Sucat (due to waist-deep flood in Sucat Road)

PITX-Alabang (due to chest-high flood in Zapote and Las Piñas areas)

PITX-Dasmarinas (Bacoor areas flooded)

Aside from these routes, units plying the EDSA Busway System were also temporarily suspended on Thursday morning during the onslaught of the tropical cyclone which triggered floods in low-lying areas in the capital region.

Meanwhile, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said operations at the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) and Subic–Clark–Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) already resumed normal operations Thursday afternoon after it closed to motorists several lanes and entry points due to obstructions caused by the inclement weather.

The DOTr said all interchanges are now open except for the Philippine Arena Northbound Entry and Exit and Southbound Entry which are not passable for all classes; Tambubong Northbound Exit not passable for all classes; and Tambubong Southbound Entry which is impassable for Class 1 vehicle only.

The NLEX Corporation also reminded the public that all of its customer service centers and RFID installation sites are temporarily closed for safety reasons, but assured that patrol crews and traffic enforcers are deployed along the expressway to assist motorists.#

