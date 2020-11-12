Wall collapses in Manila; over 100 people rescued

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Over 100 people were rescued beneath a wall that collapsed due to strong winds brought by typhoon “Ulysses” in Barangay 668, Ermita, Manila, before dawn Thursday.

The Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRMMO) said a total of 114 individuals or 51 families were rescued at around 3:58 a.m.

They were evacuated to the Archdiocesian Shrine of Our Lady of Guidance or Ermita Church.

Investigation showed that the rescued individuals were living beside the collapsed wall.

Elements of the MDRRMO and Manila Police District (MPD) conducted the rescue operation at around 2:30 a.m.

No one was injured in the incident.

Manila city government personnel have been continuously conducting clearing operations to rid the streets of uprooted trees, toppled posts, and other debris that flew around Manila at the peak of the typhoon. (Minka Tiangco)

comments