53 tons of trash collected from Manila Bay

BY MINKA TIANGCO

Manila city workers collected more than 50 metric tons of garbage from Manila Bay after typhoon “Ulysses” battered Luzon with strong winds and heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Manila Department of Public Services (DPS) Team Mandaragat said they have collected 53 metric tons of trash from the start of the typhoon’s onslaught to 11 a.m. on Friday.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso thanked the city government personnel for cleaning up the city before, during, and after the typhoon.

“Sa gitna at pagkatapos ng unos ay walang patid ang ating DPS Team Mandaragat sa paglilinis at paghahakot ng basura sa Baywalk, Roxas Boulevard at Manila Yacht Club,” his post read.

“Ito po ang Manila Bay ngayong umaga, malinis na at maaliwalas,” he said as he shared photos of Manila Bay.

Typhoon Ulysses exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at around 9 a.m. on Friday.

