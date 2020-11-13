All-amateur Gilas five in Bahrain qualifiers

By WAYLON GALVEZ

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President Al Panlilio announced Friday an all-amateur roster of Gilas Pilipinas for the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers set November 26 to 30 in Manama, Bahrain.

Five players selected in the PBA Rookie Draft late last year, however, will head the 16-man pool. They are Allyn Bulanadi, Isaac Go, Matt and Mike Nieto, and Rey Suerte.

Joining them are collegiate stalwarts Kobe Paras, Calvin Oftana, Justin Baltazar, Kenmark Carino, Dave Ildefonso, Will Navarro, Jaydee Tungcab, Dwight Ramos, Gomez de Liano brothers Juan and Javi, and naturalization prospect Angelo Kouame from Ivory Coast.

The SBP opted not to invite PBA players for this FIBA window even if some have expressed willingness to join – including Kiefer Ravena of NLEX – after they become available following their teams’ exit from the bubble.

Panlilio said the SBP has already got a clearance from Chief Implementer of the National Action Plan Against COVID-19 Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr. and Deputy Chief Implementer Undersecretary Vince Dizon to participate in the tournament.

“The SBP already had a plan in place to form a team for the November window weeks ago but we had to make sure we did everything by the book because of the current situation,” said Panlilio.

They will start training under a ‘bubble’ arrangement starting Saturday at Inspire in Calamba, Laguna.

The team will face Thailand twice in Bahrain, Nov. 27 and Nov. 30. Gilas was supposed to play South Korea, but the Koreans have informed FIBA that they are not sending a team due to coronavirus pandemic.

The country is in Group A of the FIBA Asia qualifiers with a 1-0 card after beating Indonesia 100-70 last February 23 in Jakarta. Korea sports a 2-0 card, Thailand 0-1 and Indonesia 0-2.

