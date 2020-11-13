Boost to OPM

BY NESTOR CUARTERO

OPM TO THE WORLD: It’s time for Original Pilipino Music to shine in the big, wide world.

An ambitious project hatched by an award-winning Filipino-American musical director and producer may be just be the answer towards that new direction.

Troy Laureta, who has gained recognition for his work with Ariana Grande, David Foster, and Jake Zyrus, is producing an all-OPM album that will showcase classic Pinoy love songs.

Laureta has also previously worked with Andrea Bocelli, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Steven Tyler, The Pussycat Dolls, and Filipino artists like Jay-R, Kyla, and Lani Misalucha.

The album is set for international release.

ABS-CBN Music International is co-producing the project called “Kaibigan: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective,” slated for release on November 22 (Sunday).

The album features global artists from America and Asia who will be interpreting well-loved OPM classics.

OPM CROSSOVER: In an interview, Troy said, “I’ve always felt that OPM deserved to cross over in some way, where foreigners would appreciate our style that is so beautiful and musical.”

Troy admits that OPM influenced his musical journey and contributed to his success in the US.

He has a passion for piano music and love songs.

Born to Filipino parents, Troy grew up in Hawaii and later moved to Los Angeles, California to pursue his music career.

