Casey leads Masters after 65; Tiger in the hunt

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AUGUSTA, United States (AFP) –Paul Casey seized the clubhouse lead in the darkness-halted opening round of the Masters on Thursday at rain-softened Augusta National while defending champion Tiger Woods showed the form to threaten for a 16th major title.

Casey, a 43-year-old Englishman chasing his first major title, fired a bogey-free seven-under par 65 – matching his career-low from 218 major rounds.

“I’ve put a lot of work in to play this golf course and it has paid off,” Casey said.

“It was a great round. I’m very happy with my 65.”

Woods took full advantage of attackable conditions after three-quarters of an inch of rain and a storm delay of nearly three hours. He produced his first bogey-free Masters round since 2008 to share fourth in the clubhouse on 68.

“I did everything well today,” Woods said. “The greens were soft. You have to seize your opportunities out there and take advantage.”

Seventh-ranked Webb Simpson, the 2012 US Open champion, fired a 67 to share second with fellow American Xander Schauffele.

American Justin Thomas was also on five-under after 10 holes when sunset struck, leaving him among 44 players to finish their opening round Friday.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama closed with back-to-back birdies to shoot 68 and share fourth with Woods, England’s Lee Westwood, South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen and American Patrick Reed.

Casey, whose best start in 13 prior Masters appearances was a 69, was a runner-up at the PGA Championship in August for his best major finish.

World number 22 Casey, whose other prior major 65 was in the last round of the 2018 Masters, opened with a birdie at the 10th hole, added more at the par-5 13th and 15th and another at the par-3 16th.

He eagled the par-5 second to seize the lead alone and stretched it with a birdie at the par-3 sixth then parred in, thrilled despite the lack of spectators due to Covid-19.

Woods, who turns 45 next month, matched his best career Masters start from 2010 as he tries to match Jack Nicklaus with a record sixth green jacket – and move two shy of Nicklaus’s all-time major win mark.

Woods, ranked 33rd, birdied the par-5 13th and 15th plus the par-3 16th and added another at the first hole.

A win would give him 83 US PGA Tour titles, breaking the record he shares with Sam Snead.

US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau never approached the power-hitting success he enjoyed in overwhelming Winged Foot for his first major victory, closing with back-to-back birdies to settle for 70.

Accuracy issues prevented DeChambeau from dominating, a double-bogey nightmare at the par-5 13th followed by birdies at 15 and 16.

World number one Dustin Johnson and England’s Justin Rose were both three-under through nine holes.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, trying to complete a career Grand Slam with a Masters victory, was on level par through nine holes.

McIlroy would join Woods, Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen as the only career Slam winners with a victory.

Johnson is trying to win his second major title and become the first top-ranked player to win the Masters since Woods in 2002.

Westwood has 12 top-5 major finishes but no wins. The 47-year-old was a Masters runner-up in 2010 and 2016.

84th Masters scores:

65 – Paul Casey (ENG)

67 – Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele

68 – Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Lee Westwood (ENG), Louis Oosthuizen (RSA), Patrick Reed, Tiger Woods

69 – Jazz Janewattananond (THA), Jon Rahm (ESP), Tony Finau, Matt Wallace (ENG)

70 – C.T. Pan (TPE), Marc Leishman (AUS), Larry Mize, Matt Kuchar, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day (AUS), Kim Si-woo (KOR)

71 – Jimmy Walker, Charles Howell, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Kisner, Scottie Scheffler, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson (SWE), Mike Weir (CAN)

72 – Ian Poulter (ENG), Gary Woodland, Graeme McDowell (NIR)

73 – Kevin Na, Charl Schwartzel (RSA), a-Andy Ogletree, Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP)

74 – Corey Conners (CAN), Adam Hadwin (CAN), Shane Lowry (IRL), Lanto Griffin, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson

75 – Vijay Singh (FIJ), Nate Lashley

76 – a-Lukas Michel (AUS)

77 – Lucas Glover, Tyler Duncan

78 – Sandy Lyle (SCO), Andrew Landry

79 – a-Lin Yuxin (CHN), a-Abel Gallegos (ARG)

comments