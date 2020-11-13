Family of 4 dead in landslide on Friday the 13th

BY LIEZLE BASA IÑIGO

CAGAYAN – A family of four died after a landslide buried their house in Sitio Tueg, Bitag Grande, Baggao, here at 2 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13.

Police Capt. Reynaldo Viernes, Baggao chief of police, said the bodies of victims Frank Jay Pagulayan, 19; King Jim Bragasin, 18; Ian Philip Pagulayan, 17; and Virginia Bautista, 60, widow, were recovered at 7 a.m. on the same day.

“Natabunan ang kanilang bahay ng makapal na lupa nang gumuho iyong sa taas nila at hindi na rin nila magawang makatakbo pa sa bilis ng pagguho,” Viernes said in a telephone interview.

Prior to the incident, Viernes said residents in the said area were asked to evacuate for possible landslides due to continuous downpour.

“Sila iyong hindi naka-evacuate at sila pa iyong natapatan ng pagguho,” Viernes added.

Mayor Joan Cabildo of Baggao and Viernes proceeded to the area on board a rubber boat. They were later informed that barangay officials were able to recover the bodies of victims.

“Nakuha na ang mga bangkay ng mga biktima bago pa kami makarating at mukhang minadali nila para mailigtas sana ngunit nabigo sila,” Viernes said. (Liezle Basa Inigo)

