MMA: All-out brawl seen as Pinoy battles veteran UFC fighter

By CARLO ANOLIN



For Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao, taking out the best fighters in the division is the best way back to the top of the rankings.

Sangiao believes so that he pitted his bantamweight fighter Kevin Belingon against former UFC veteran John Lineker in ONE: Inside the Matrix III at the Singapore Indoor Stadium Friday night.

“This is the path back to the belt. Kevin has to take out the top opposition. If you want to be the best, you have to fight the best, and this is it,” said the 41-year-old Sangiao, adding that Belingon has been eager to fight Lineker in the first place.

The Team Lakay patriarch expects an all-out brawl from the two and wants to see what Brazil’s “Hands of Stone” is bringing at the table when he takes on “The Silencer” of the Philippines.

Sangiao is confident that Belingon, the No. 1 bantamweight contender, can defeat No. 5 Lineker on a note that whoever emerges victoriously deserves a title shot against current champion Bibiano Fernandes.

Belingon, for his part, has set sights for Lineker before looking at the bigger picture, citing his advantages in being more agile and having a better endurance ahead of fight night despite the same striking prowess up in their sleeves.

“I am totally motivated for this fight since I have not fought in a while, and it would be good to be back in the winner’s column. My last fight against Bibiano was disappointing, but I’ve learned from it. I just have to be more cautious with my moves,” said the 33-year old Belingon.

It can be recalled that Belingon, holding a 20-7 record, has won only one of his four fights against Fernandes which includes a January 2016 matchup and a trilogy from 2018 to 2019.