Over 10,000 prisoners erase gang tattoos

BY JEFFREY DAMICOG

In an effort to end the culture of revenge, the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) launched the “Oplan Bura Tatak” that encouraged over 10,000 inmates to erase their gang tattoos.

The BuCor, in a statement Thursday, reported that a total of 10,274 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) took part in the project initiated by BuCor Director General Gerald Bantag last Oct. 28.

“Initiated by Usec. Gerald Q. Bantag, this program aims to discourage PDL’s membership in gangs and lessen the culture of revenge and violence because of gang extremism or blind loyalty to their group,” it explained.

The inmates who participated in Oplan Bura Tatak include 6,806 from the New Bilibid Prison (NBP), 60 from the Correctional Institute for Women (CIW), 2,484 from the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF), 2,050 from the Leyte Regional Prison (LRP), 156 from the Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm (SPPF), and 408 from the San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm (SRPPF).

“DPPF (Davao Prison and Penal Farm) has been gang-free for some time and doesn’t need to erase gang tattoos,” the BuCor said.

“However, sustained monitoring is needed to stop the emergence of groups in the camps,” it assured.

Oplan Bura Tatak was launched following the Oct. 9 riot at Quadrant 4 of the NBP’s Maximum Security Compound which killed nine inmates and wounded seven others.

Another riot erupted at the NBP just last Monday, Nov. 9, which resulted in the deaths of four inmates and wounding of 62 others.

