Yeng: Let’s satisfy our food cravings

By JEREMIAH SEVILLA

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – As Typhoon Ulysses made its exit, eliminated teams NLEX, Blackwater and Terrafirma excitedly left the PBA Philippine Cup bubble for their respective homes on Friday.

The three teams finally had a safe trip back to Manila after the league decided to postpone their scheduled exit on Thursday due to the hazards caused by destructive Ulysses.

NorthPort, the other eliminated squad, already left the Pampanga bubble after its game against Meralco on Wednesday.

Away from home for more than a month, Blackwater coach Nash Racela said he would suggest to his players to spend precious time with their loved ones.

“Spend time with family, wala na dapat iniisip pa. We’ve lost 45 days of time with our family eh. It’s not just for me but for the whole team. I will even suggest that when they get to their houses they really spend time kasama ang pamilya nila,” said Racela.

As for NLEX mentor Yeng Guiao, he said they will definitely satisfy their food cravings upon exiting the bubble.

“Kakain kami ng hindi namin nakakain. Hahanapin namin ‘yung mga food na gusto namin kainin.”

Four more teams will leave the bubble at the end of the quarterfinals which is set to start on Friday.

