5 dead, 5 missing in Nueva Vizcaya landslides

BY LIEZLE BASA IÑIGO

NUEVA VIZCAYA – Rescue teams from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and other concerned agencies have recovered the bodies of five landslide victims in Barangay Runruno, Quezon, Nueva Vizcaya, police reported Friday.

Nueva Vizcaya police director Col. Ranser A. Evasco said the rescue teams were still locating five other residents who remained missing as of Friday.

Evasco said the teams recovered the bodies of Julie Ann Taniza, 15; Francisco Napadaoan, 54; Mark Conie Binwag,15; Jomar Comilang, 33; and Noel Buyaco 39.

Rescue teams were searching for the missing residents identified as Ben Oyami, Gregoria Nah-oy, a 3-month-old baby, one alias Omar, and Joel Buyuca.

Evasco said landslides occurred in Sitio Kinalabasa, Sitio Compound, and Sitio Bit-ang, all in Barangay Runrunu last Thursday following continuous rains.

“Nahirapan din ang mga tao na mag-locate sa mga natabunan at nawawala. Patuloy ang pag-ulan na nagsimula pa noong bagyong Rolly,” Evasco said.

Probers said most of the houses in the area were totally buried in mud and rocks. (Liezle Basa Iñigo)

