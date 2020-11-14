After a scary win over ROS, Ginebra is launching a donation drive for typhoon victims

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JEREMIAH SEVILLA

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Ginebra is ready to lend a helping hand to the people distressed by Typhoon “Ulysses.”

While the Kings’ quick entry to the semifinals after an 81-73 victory over Rain or Shine on Friday night could give joy to the affected fans, coach Tim Cone wants his team to help out in a tangible way.

Cone urged his players and staff to chip in as they seek to put up a donation drive apart from what their mother organization San Miguel will shell out.

“I know that our organization will help. Mr. (Ramon) Ang has a history of that. I’m proud of being part of this organization and the things they do. But as a team and as individuals we also need to step up,” said the league’s winningest mentor, who bared that their house in Alabang also got flooded.

“Hopefully, we can do that through our families or through somehow here in the bubble. Our hearts go to our fans who are going through tough times,” he added.

Meanwhile, Japeth Aguilar dedicated his stellar performance to those affected by the typhoon and the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

The 33-year-old cager was a man on a mission at the AUF Arena as he tallied a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds on top of a block and an assist to tow Ginebra to the Final Four of the All-Filipino tournament.

“Ino-offer ko ‘tong game na ‘to sa mga nasalanta ng bagyo at ng pandemic na nangyayari. Lagi lang kayo magdasal, humingi ng lakas sa Panginoon na ma-overcome lahat ng mga pagsubok.”

LA Tenorio, who reached a career milestone of 3,000 assists during the game, said the Kings offer their win to those affected by the natural calamity.

“Sa lahat ng mga naging victims ng typhoon, para sa inyo ‘to. Sana nabigyan namin kayo ng konting kasiyahan sa panalo namin,” said the 36-year-old guard, who became only the 11th player and second among active players to make that mark.

comments