Duterte on top of Cagayan situation

By ARGYLL CYRUS B. GEDUCOS

Malacañang assured the people of Cagayan Valley and Isabela that President Duterte is on top of the situation, reiterating the Chief Executive’s promise that no one will be left behind as the country rises back up from the recent calamities.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque made the statement after the sudden flooding in Cagayan, leaving people crying desperately for help late Friday evening and has so far killed nine people.

In an announcement over State-run PTV-4, Roque said that the government is utilizing all resources to send help and assist the residents in Cagayan Valley and Isabela.

He likewise said that the government is saddened about the situation but assured the people that the President is supervising the government’s response even though he is in Malacañang for the 37th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

“Siyempre po siya po ay nalulungot at… Ang problema nga po natin merong nagaganap ngayon na ASEAN. Pero ang Presidente po nakatutuok diyan sa problema Region 2,” he said.

“Pero ang ating binibigyan ng kasiguraduhan (But what I would like to assure everybody is), the President is on top of the situation,” he added.

According to the Palace official, the President is in constant communication with the Departments of National Defense (DND), Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Health (DoH), and Public Works and Highways (DPWH); and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Roque denied that the government was unaware of the flooding in Region 2.

“Hindi naman po tayo caught unprepared dahil naka-preposition po ang ating mga pangangailangan. Dinagdagan lang po natin ang air assets natin doon sa area na iyon,” he said.

Roque said that the government continues with the operations in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan Valley, and Isabela in the aftermath of typhoon “Ulysses.”

Meanwhile, Malacañang said Saturday that Duterte may conduct an aerial inspection of flood-hit Cagayan Valley and Isabela despite his busy schedule.

In an announcement over State-run PTV-4, Roque did not discount the possibility of Duterte heading over to the flood-hit areas as he has always done this whenever there is a calamity.

“‘Yan naman po ay nakaugalian na ng ating Presidente. Siya po ay nag-aerial survey dito sa Metro Manila. Inaasahan po natin na…,” he said.

However, Roque said that the President is busy with the 37th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit and Related Summits.

“Ang problema nga lang po talaga may ASEAN. Siguro po gagawan ng paraan ng Presidente para makaikot din po diyan sa mga lugar na ‘yan,” he said.

“Abangan lang po natin dahil mahirap nga po ang kanyang movement dahil hindi lang po ASEAN, panahon din ng COVID,” he added.

