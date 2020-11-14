IBP decries online photos of Manila judge’s slay

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) has called on the public to take down and stop the online circulation of the photos and videos concerning the killing of a lady judge in Manila.

“We decry the exploitative sharing of graphic and gory videos or photos of her brutal killing that violate her privacy and offend the feelings of her family and loved ones,” read the statement of IBP president Domingo Egon Cayosa.

“We urge parties concerned to take down and stop publishing such recordings,” he appealed.

Judge Maria Teresa Abadilla, 44, of Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 45.was shot and killed inside her courtroom at the Manila City Hall at around 2:45 p.m. last Wednesday, Nov. 11, by her clerk of court, Atty. Amador Rebato, 42. Cayosa also called on the public to stop entertaining “speculations and rumors, bordering on misogyny or victim-blaming that circulated upon the news of her death.”

“We respect the memory of and do justice to Judge Abadilla and all judges, prosecutors, lawyers, and workers in the justice sector who were killed for doing their sworn duty even under challenging circumstances by adhering to facts, conducting a thorough and credible investigation, quickly ensuring accountability after due process, and instituting reforms to protect and secure those who implement the rule of law,” Cayosa stated.

“We honor the supreme sacrifice of Judge Abadilla and all our fallen colleagues by courageously and consistently improving the administration of justice,” he added. Cayosa earlier on Friday, Nov. 13, said the IBP will continue to help improve the security of lawyers as well as help them deal with stress.

“IBP will continue to help lawyers handle stress and improve their personal security,” he stated.

“We hope that government and all sectors will cooperate to ensure that differences may be resolved responsibly, quickly and peacefully,” Cayosa said. (Jeffrey Damicog)

