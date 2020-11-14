Islamiyah sub-leader, 5 men killed in SoCot raid

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JOSEPH JUBELAG

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – An alleged sub-leader of the Dawlah Islamiyah terror group and five of his followers were killed while two policemen were wounded during a raid conducted by police and military operatives in Polomolok, South Cotabato Friday.

Police Regional Office-12 director Police Brig. Gen. Michael John Dubria said the raiding team, led by Polomolok police chief Police Lt. Col. Alex Joe Orcajada, stormed the stronghold of the suspects in Barangay Koronadal to serve the arrest warrant against Arafat Bulacon, alias “Maula.”

Orcajada said the suspects, however, opened fire at the operating team using high-powered firearms as they were approaching the area.

The two-hour gunfight that resulted in the death of Bulacon and cohorts identified as Rusdie Sadalao, Norman Marot, Arsag Marot, Manading Marot, and Abdubayan Marot.

Bulacon was the local leader of the Dawlah Islamiyah terror group operating in South Cotabato and this city.

Wounded police personnel were Bryan Cabreros and Parolam Ronald Nipalam of the Philippine National Police-Special Action Force. The two were declared “out of danger.”

Police said Bulacon was facing a string of criminal charges, including the September 2018 bomb attack in front of a lying-in clinic in Barangay Apopong, this city, that injured eight persons.

The group was also believed responsible for the ambush-slaying of two policemen in Barangay Koronadal Proper, Polomok last April 31 and the killing of Police Capt. Herman Gabat, Polomolok deputy police chief, in 2017.

Authorities said the suspects were also involved in carnapping, gun-for-hire, and illegal drug trade as sources of their mobilization funds.

comments