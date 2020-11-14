NPA leader with P6.15-M bounty on head killed in Zambo clash

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ZAMBOANGA CITY – A top official of the New People’s Army (NPA) in western Mindanao, who carried a P6.15-million bounty on his head, was killed in an encounter with government forces in Tampilisan town, Zamboanga del Norte, Friday.

Killed in the 45-minute gunfight with elements of the 44th Infantry Battalion (44th IB) was Leonardo Nabong, also known as Otik, Berto or Bonie, former secretary and current first deputy secretary of the Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee (WMRPC) of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)-NPA.

According to 102nd Infantry Brigade (102nd IB) commander Brig. Ge. Leonel Nicolas, the government troops were conducting combat operations when they encountered Nabong and 10 armed NPA rebels in Purok 2 Barangay ZNAC in Tampilisan at around 6:15 p.m., Friday.

The terrorists belonged to the Guerilla Front Flex A of the WMRPC. The soldiers recovered the remains of Nabong and war materiel including one M14 rifle, four M16A1 Elisco, one M203 grenade launcher, 10 long and four short magazines for M16 rifle, and six rounds live ammunition of 40mm. (Nonoy Lacson)

comments