PNP officers shuffled

General Debold Sinas, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), has installed new officers in key positions in the first wave of revamp since he assumed his post on Nov. 10.

In an order dated November 13, Sinas appointed Brig. Gen. Ronald Lee to lead the PNP’s Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) and Col. Thomas Frias as the new head of the Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG), a unit that runs after erring cops.

Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana is now the head of the police’s Public Information Office (PIO) and also serves as the PNP spokesman.

He is a member of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Class 1988.

He replaced Col. Ysmael Yu who was re-assigned to the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit (PHAU).

Brig. Benjamin Acorda, the former IMEG director, was also moved to PHAU. Brig. Gen. Armando de Leon was assigned to the Directorate for Human Resources and Doctrine Development (DHRDD) from PDEG while Col. Noel Flores was moved to Police Regional Office 7 from the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

Col. Randy Peralta was assigned to the Civil Security Group from PRO7. Reorganization is common after a change of leadership in the PNP as the sitting Chief PNP prefers people who are close to him and whom he perceives as the best officers to represent him in every police unit. Sinas’s reshuffle order took effect on Friday. (Aaron Recuenco)

