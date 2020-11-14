‘Ulysses’ body count rises to 33

By MARTIN A. SADONGDONG

Typhoon “Ulysses” has killed 33 persons as search, rescue, and retrieval teams swept through areas that were heavily affected by the tropical cyclone with the latest massive flooding in Cagayan Valley (Region 2) contributing the most to the toll, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Saturday.

NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal said 10 more persons were found dead in Cagayan Valley in 24 hours, bringing the tally to 16. Calabarzon (Region 4-A) and Cordillera have six fatalities each while Bicol region has five deaths.

Twenty-two persons were injured in Cagayan Valley (three), Calabarzon (nine), Bicol region (eight), and Cordillera Administrative Region (two), Timbal said.

He added that 20 persons are still missing in Cagayan Valley (five), Calabarzon (two), Bicol region (eight), and Cordillera Administrative Region (five).

In Cagayan, Timbal said the massive flooding was caused by accumulated effects brought by the series of typhoons that hit the region since last month.

“Accumulated effects na po ito ng heavy rains brought about by all weather distirbances and weather systems. The rain water poured on the highlands had gone down to the plains,” he said.

The Magat Dam, a rock-fill water dam located on the Magat River in Luzon, also worsened the flooding after it opened its gates to release excess water after it hit spilling level.

Timbal said 143 of the 2,311 barangays were flooded in Cagayan Valley, located in Tuguegarao City and 21 other municipalities in Isabela, Quirino, and Nueva Vizcaya.

A total of 343,202 persons were evacuated due to the massive flooding that hit the region, of which 13,954 were staying in temporary shelters.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) mobilized the Joint Task Force (JTF) Tala to conduct SRR operations in Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region, said AFP chief Gen. Gilbert Gapay.

The JTF Tala is composed of all the military units with operational jurisdiction in Cagayan Valley, including the 5th Infantry Division (5ID), Naval Forces Northern Luzon, Marine Battalion Landing Team (MBLT) 10, and the Tactical Operations Group (TOG) 2.

Gapay said two water search and rescue (WASAR) teams from the Philippine Air Force TOG-2 have conducted SAR operations in Iligan City, Isabela while three SRR teams from the Philippine Navy’s MBLT-10 deployed personnel, rubber boats, and trucks were sent to Alcala, Cagayan.

Ninety-one SRR units of the Philippine Army Northern Luzon Command were spread out in 12 provinces and 31 municipalities in Cagayan and Cordillera. On standby and ready for deployment were five helicopters and three WASAR teams.

“The AFP hears the calls for help. We have sent, and will continue to send, personnel and assets to the areas in Region 2 (which) were affected by the heavy flooding brought by recent typhoons,” Gapay said.

