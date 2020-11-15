Aicelle, baby girl ang panganay

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY RUEL J. MENDOZA

Baby girl ang magiging first baby ng Kapuso singer Aicelle Santos at ng mister niyang si Mark Zambrano.

Sa ginawa nilang virtual baby shower, ni-reveal nila ang napili nilang name na Zandrine Anne.

Pinost din ni Aicelle ang highlights ng baby shower sa kanyang Insta­gram.

“Still on a high from Baby Zandrine’s online baby shower!

“Yes! We are naming our first­born, Zandrine Anne! Our heart­felt gratitude to friends, fami­lies, ninangs and ninongs, GMA and STAGES family, sponsors and brands for showering us with their presence, heartwarming messages, gifts and songs. We are truly, truly grateful for each one of you.

“And to our STAGES Family, the team behind this fun and mean­ingful online event, thank you, thank you very much. We hope one day we can give back all the love you have been blessing us with through the years. God bless your hearts. Maraming salamat po.”

Nakisaya sa online baby shower nila Aicelle at Mark ang kanilang family and close friends, kabilang dito sina ay Christian Bautista, Maricris Garcia at Lea Salonga.

comments