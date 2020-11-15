Gretchen, Atong sighted together anew

BY NEIL RAMOS

Controversial friends Gretchen Barretto and Atong Ang are hot topic once again.

The two were recently sighted together in Iloilo City, something that has triggered much ado.

No, it was not because Gretchen’s partner, Tonyboy Cojuangco, was not part of their trip.

The main issue is about the two not supposedly coor­dinating their visit with proper authorities.

Atty. Suzette Mamon, Iloilo provincial administrator, con­firmed this in a statement, say­ing, “In so far as the province of Iloilo is concerned, wala kami gin-inform officially or in any capacity.”

But was it necessary?

Well, it wasn’t until some complained about the two supposedly causing a commo­tion in a resort there, with the crowd gathering around them doing away with social distanc­ing protocols.

But why were the two in Iloilo City, in the first place?

According to a report, it was business as usual for Atong, citing how the visit coincided with a scheduled meeting with members of the Gamefowl Affil­iates of Pitmasters-Philippines (GAPP).

This is supposedly in line with Atong’s new business venture — online cockfighting.

Nobody knows why Gretchen was there with him, though.

Some say she is just being a very supportive friend. Others surmise she is also into cockfighting.

We could all continue guessing at this point as both are still mum on the matter.

To be clear, Gretchen and Atong already denied mali­cious insinuations they are an item.

