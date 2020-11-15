Johnson leads Masters by 4

AUGUSTA, United States (AFP) – Dustin Johnson has squandered his four prior 54-hole leads at major golf tournaments, but the world No. 1 is confident he will end that streak by winning the Masters.

Johnson fired a bogey-free seven-under par 65 on Saturday to seize a four-stroke lead entering Sunday’s final round at Augusta National in pursuit of his second major title after the 2016 US Open.

The 36-year-old American has led four times after 54 holes in majors and failed to win any of them, stumbling at the 2010, 2015, and 2018 US Opens and in August at the 2020 PGA Championship, where he settled for a runner-up spot.

“If I can play like I did today, I think it will break that streak,” Johnson said. “It’s just 18 holes of golf. I need to go out and play solid.

“I feel like I’m swinging really well. If I can just continue to give myself a lot of looks at birdie, I think I’ll have a good day.”

Having grown up only an hour’s drive north of Augusta, donning the green jacket symbolic of Masters supremacy would have extra significance for Johnson.

“It would mean a lot,” he said. “It’s the Masters, a major. I grew up right down the road. So this one would be very special to me.”

Johnson sees his 19 prior Top 10 major finishes with only one triumph as seasoning to prepare him for Sunday’s back-nine battle rather than a sign of futility.

“I put myself in the situation a lot of times. I know what it takes,” he said. “I know how I respond in this situation. I’m very comfortable with having the lead going into tomorrow.

“I’ve been in this situation a lot of times. I’m looking forward to the challenge. It’s still going to be a tough day. I’m going to have to play well if I want to get it done.”

