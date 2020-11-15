LOOK: PBA players out of bubble reunited with loved ones

By CARLO ANOLIN



Four PBA teams have left the bubble in Clark, Pampanga after being booted out of the elimination rounds in the 2020 Philippine Cup.

NorthPort made the first exit last Wednesday before NLEX, Blackwater and Terrafirma followed suit Friday due to the delayed schedule caused by typhoon “Ulysses.”

After more than a month in the bubble, PBA players couldn’t hide their excitement and took to social media their appreciation to their families and loved ones for their continuous support.

NLEX star Kiefer Ravena was happily greeted by girlfriend and volleyball icon Alyssa Valdez together with their pet dog Blake while Kevin Ferrer of NorthPort also spent time with his fiancée MM Belarmino over the weekend.

Fathers CJ Perez of the Dyip, Jervy Cruz and Nico Elorde of the Batang Pier were all smiles in a family photo they shared on Instagram.

Mich, Nico’s wife, welcomed the NorthPort guard with a mini celebration over a balloon backdrop and a cake.

Next in line of returnees are the Alaska Aces, which suffered a 104-83 loss to the TNT Tropang Giga in the quarterfinals tonight (Nov. 14) and the Magnolia Hotshots, who lost to the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters, 89-88.

