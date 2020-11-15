P3.8-M drugs seized in QC stings

BY MINKA S. TIANGCO

Police seized Sunday some P3.8 million worth of illegal drugs from seven alleged drug personalities in two separate buy-bust operations in Quezon City.

Members of the Novaliches Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit led the first sting in an apartment in Barangay 167, Llano, Caloocan City, at around 12 a.m.

Arrested were Christian Jerico Refuerzo, 27; John Yecla, 25; both residents of the said area; Ronnel Corpen, 21, of Barangay Gulod, Novaliches, Quezon City; and Bruce Geslani, 22, of Vista Verde, Caloocan City, police said.

Investigation showed that the suspects sold P14,500 worth of suspected marijuana to a poseur-buyer prior to their arrest.

The operatives confiscated from them around 26 kilograms of suspected marijuana with an estimated value of P3,120,000, drug paraphernalia, and a cellphone used in the transaction.

At around 4:30 a.m., police nabbed Justin Vein Rosales, 24, of Barangay Kaligayahan, Quezon City; Jhovel Canon, 28; and Mark Dee Jay Lontoc, 24; both residents of Taguig City, in their second buy-bust operation in Barangay Bagbag, Novaliches.

Police recovered from the suspects around 100 grams of suspected shabu worth P680,000, the marked money, and two cellphones.

The suspects are now under police custody and will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Minka Tiangco)

