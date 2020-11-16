6.4-magnitude quake jolts Surigao del Sur

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY ALEXANDRIA SAN JUAN

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Surigao del Sur Monday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Phivolcs said the epicenter of the quake at 6:37 a.m. was 11 kilometers northwest of San Agustin, Surigao del Sur.

The quake had a depth of 58 kilometers and was tectonic in origin which was caused by ground shaking primarily due to the sudden movement in the Earth’s plates, Phivolcs said.

According to the State seismology bureau, the tremor was felt with a maximum intensity of Intensity 5 or “strong shaking” in Bislig City also in Surigao del Sur.

At Intensity 5, Phivolcs said the earthquake was generally felt by most people indoors and outdoors, and many sleeping people were awakened because of the strong shaking or rocking.

Phivolcs recorded instrumental intensities in these areas after the quake: – Intensity 4 – Bislig City – Intensity 3 – Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental – Intensity 2 – Cagayan de Oro City; Surigao City, and Surigao del Norte – Intensity 1 – Alabel, Sarangani; Koronadal City and Tupi in South Cotabato; Kidapawan City in Cotabato; Palo, Leyte; and Borongan City in Eastern Samar Phivolcs said the damages are expected from the quake and aftershocks are also likely to follow.

comments