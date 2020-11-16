Angel purposely body-shamed in a learning module?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY NEIL RAMOS

Not a few agree Angel Loc­sin is now much bigger com­pared to when she was doing “Darna.”

But it shouldn’t be enough to warrant body-shaming.

As everyone should know by now, doing so is wrong in every aspect. Period.

Regardless, someone, somewhere didn’t get the memo.

A screenshot of a module from the Schools Division of Occidental Mindoro is gain­ing huge attention on social media of late.

Apparently, it used Angel in describing an “obese per­son.”

It read: “SITUATION. Angel Locsin is an obese person. She, together with Coco Martin, eats fatty and sweet food in MANG INASAL fast food restau­rant most of the time. In her house, she is always watching television and does not have any physical activities.”

Yes, we couldn’t believe our eyes as well when we saw it.

But there it was.

The actress’ fans and sup­porters were naturally in­censed.

They quickly reacted to the issue, noting body-shaming is bullying.

One of them said, “Is that even a real module? I don’t be­lieve the DepEd would actually produce something as mind­less and as poorly constructed grammatically as that?”

As of this writing, the De­partment of Education has not released a statement about the issue.

Well, it isn’t as if this is the first time a learning module was found to contain some­thing totally inappropriate if altogether inane.

comments