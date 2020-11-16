Angel purposely body-shamed in a learning module?

- Home
- Business
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
- World
BY NEIL RAMOS
Not a few agree Angel Locsin is now much bigger compared to when she was doing “Darna.”
But it shouldn’t be enough to warrant body-shaming.
As everyone should know by now, doing so is wrong in every aspect. Period.
Regardless, someone, somewhere didn’t get the memo.
A screenshot of a module from the Schools Division of Occidental Mindoro is gaining huge attention on social media of late.
Apparently, it used Angel in describing an “obese person.”
It read: “SITUATION. Angel Locsin is an obese person. She, together with Coco Martin, eats fatty and sweet food in MANG INASAL fast food restaurant most of the time. In her house, she is always watching television and does not have any physical activities.”
Yes, we couldn’t believe our eyes as well when we saw it.
But there it was.
The actress’ fans and supporters were naturally incensed.
They quickly reacted to the issue, noting body-shaming is bullying.
One of them said, “Is that even a real module? I don’t believe the DepEd would actually produce something as mindless and as poorly constructed grammatically as that?”
As of this writing, the Department of Education has not released a statement about the issue.
Well, it isn’t as if this is the first time a learning module was found to contain something totally inappropriate if altogether inane.