Big-hearted Fajardo launches stream for-a-cause

By CARLO ANOLIN



San Miguel Beer big man June Mar Fajardo is using his free time to help fellow Filipinos badly affected by typhoon “Ulysses” over the weekend.

Fajardo, in a Facebook post Saturday night, announced that he will be conducting a stream for-a-cause fundraiser through his gaming channel AHOSgaming the entire week.

Using G-Cash, a virtual wallet application he also used on his initial donations, Fajardo urged the public to donate any amount and share the livestreams on Facebook with more details yet to be announced.

“Nagpipili pa ako ng legit organizations para makasiguro na makakarating talaga yung donations natin sa mga nangangailangan,” said Fajardo, who is recovering from his shin injury since February.

As of Saturday, the six-time PBA Most Valuable Player, together with his sibling, has raised more than P20,000.

“Together, let’s raise more money to help those who need our help. #WalangIwanan,” he added.

On Friday, the San Miguel center has donated P500 each to 20 random people in need, amounting to P10,000.

