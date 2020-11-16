Over 700 cops affected by ‘Ulysses’ get cash aid

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY AARON RECUENCO

The Philippine National Police will extend P5,000 financial assistance to all its personnel whose houses were damaged or submerged in floodwaters during the onslaught of typhoon “Ulysses.”

PNP chief Police Gen. Debold Sinas said an initial 746 PNP personnel were severely affected by the typhoon, especially in Bicol, Southern Tagalog, and Cagayan Valley.

“We will be giving P5,000 for each of the policemen affected. This will be a form of assistance for those whose houses were damaged or were submerged in floodwater,” Sinas said.

“This will help them start repairing their houses because house repairs would mean that you have to spend money for the materials,” he added.

He said they also provided relief goods to the families of the affected PNP personnel.

The P5,000 assistance, according to Sinas, came from PNP funds.

The PNP is currently assessing the extent of the damage wrought by Ulysses on police stations, police equipment, and properties of their personnel.

comments