SPORTS ROUNDUP: Quizon, Mordido suffer shock defeats

Unheralded Jarel Lacambra shocked Woman Grandmaster-candidate Kylen Joey Mordido to earn a berth in the Philippine team to the World Cadets and Youth Rapid Chess Championships set this month.

Lacambra, who played for Adamson University in the UAAP, toppled Mordido three times – the first in the round robin and the other two matches in their playoff tiebreaker – for the lone spot in the premier girls 18-under division.

Paul Matthew Llanillo also pulled off a stunning win over International Master Daniel Quizon in their playoff tiebreaker.

Also making the cut were Michael Concio (Open U16), Jerlyn Mae San Diego (Girls U16), Samantha Umayan (Girls U14), King Whisley Puso (Boys U12) and Franiel Magpily (Girls U10). The said world tilt is set Nov. 27 to Dec. 23. (Kristel Satumbaga)

PVL chief guest at PSA Forum

The newly-turned pro Premier Volleyball League (PVL) will take centerstage in Tuesday’s webcast session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

Ricky Palou of Sports Vision and PVL star Alyssa Valdez talks about the course of the league moving forward following its decision to finally turn professional.

The 10:30 a.m. session is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page and shared by Radyo Pilipinas 2 Facebook page.

The weekly Forum is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation and also shared by Radyo Pilipinas 2 Facebook page.

Hamilton wins 7th F1 world title

ISTANBUL, Turkey (AFP) – Lewis Hamilton secured a record-equaling seventh Formula One world title on Sunday after winning the Turkish Grand Prix and then warned pretenders to his crown “I’m only just getting started!”After a momentous drive from sixth on the grid in wet and treacherous conditions, the Briton matched Michael Schumacher’s haul of drivers’ crowns with three races of the season remaining.

The 35-year-old sealed his latest title 12 years after his first with a typically measured masterclass, handling the slippy early conditions to claim his 94th career win.

Nadal cruises at ATP Finals

LONDON (AFP) – Rafael Nadal launched his bid for a first ATP Finals trophy in style on Sunday, taming in-form Andrey Rublev in straight sets in London after Dominic Thiem beat Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Spanish world number two, chasing the biggest prize missing from his glittering resume, barely broke sweat as he outclassed the Russian debutant, 6-3, 6-4, at the empty O2 Arena.

Earlier, US Open champion Thiem avenged his defeat by Tsitsipas in the championship match last year, beating the Greek sixth seed, 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 6-3.

Nadal, who last month equalled Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slams by winning the French Open, has won 86 titles but just one of those has come on an indoor hard court.

His record at the eight-man elite event pales in comparison with his main rivals. Federer, who is absent with injury, has won it a record six times and Novak Djokovic has triumphed five times.

